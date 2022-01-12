St Patrick's is a faith community where everyone is valued and individual needs are recognised. Everything we do is inspired by the message and mission of Jesus. We are proud of our rich history and value the strong connection we have with our St Patrick's Parish. At St Patrick's we strive for continual improvement, providing optimal learning opportunities, encouraging confidence, creativity and critical thinking. Our historic buildings are set in magnificent grounds and our learning spaces allow for collaborative and contemporary learning and teaching. We have a dedicated staff who are committed to delivering all aspects of the curriculum, from current practices in English and mathematics, to a comprehensive music and instrumental program. We have a strong focus on wellbeing, providing a safe and supportive environment for all stakeholders. Students are regularly provided with opportunities to practise gratitude, empathy and mindfulness. They learn about resilience, healthy relationships and the importance of self worth. Kinder 2023 applications will begin in March. Please contact our office 60214464 or alternatively download an enrolment form via our website www.spaww.catholic.edu.au and email to info@spaww.catholic.edu.au

St Patrick's kinder applications open soon

