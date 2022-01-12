news, local-news,

The funeral of the young man who died in the Murray River on Christmas Day has been delayed due to COVID-19. The body of Congolese refugee 18 year old Julius 'Jules' Lunanga was found in the river near Noreuil Park on New Year Eve, after he disappeared underwater on December 25. Pastor Kalwindi Mbele, who is close with the family, said the body had been sent to Sydney for a post-mortem. "It was supposed to be done yesterday [Tuesday] but they had a backlog in Sydney, so the autopsy will be done today [Wednesday]," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "So the funeral is affected, because the body must be around to choose the date." Pastor Mbele said the backlog was because of staff shortages due to COVID-19 and the delay was hard for the family. "But we understand it is a requirement of the government here to rule out cause of death," he said. Pastor Mbele said the funeral would likely be held at the end of next week at Gateway Life Church in Lavington. "We are grateful for the donors and people who have given condolence," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/6247ed44-ab96-454b-8557-fba13cf07ffd.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg