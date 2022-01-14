news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 4 With some of the most outstanding views looking to the North down the Yackandandah Valley, this 10-acre lifestyle property must be on your list if you are looking for country living in this popular part of the world. The simple rectangular design and wood panelling wrapping the exterior gives the home a rustic wood-cabin style build, but on a larger scale. Wood materials and timber design elements feature strongly throughout the home. The home is spacious with three large bedrooms, plus another room off the main living areas, that could be used as a fourth bedroom or large study. The kitchen and meals area take in the superb views, with easy access to the outdoor entertaining areas. The kitchen cabinetry is a blend of timber and tin, creating a striking look that is unique and functional with plenty of cupboard space and pantry storage. Bringing more space and light to the main living areas are the high-peaked ceilings with exposed beams. A central wood heater and split systems keep the home comfortable throughout the year. Recent renovations have been made to the bathroom and laundry, including the addition of a powder room-style area with basin and second toilet in the laundry. New carpet and paint have given the home a fresh and updated feel throughout. Outside is where this property really shines with near 180-degree views down the Yackandandah Valley. The entertaining space is excellent and vast. The magnificent, elevated decking overlooks the property below and the surrounding countryside far and wide, with a front-row seat to a lifetime of incredible sunsets. Two verandah's run the length of the home, front and back, with views of the valley from the rear undercover area. There is good shedding with several main sheds plus ancillary buildings, for storage or workshops. Water from two dams offer excellent supply to the property, which is apparent in the lush green pockets of garden surrounding the homestead. There is also good rainwater supply and the property is well fenced for livestock. Well-planned pumps and fire-protection infrastructure is also in place. There is plenty of space for vehicle accommodation including farm machinery and caravans. Solar panels are also affixed to the home. Situated on the Albury/Wodonga side of Yackandandah this is the perfect commute for work, sport, or leisure, with the thriving township and welcoming Yack community just a short drive away. 29 Smith Lane Yackandandah offers million-dollar views and an excellent lifestyle to be had now, with room to dream big in the future - what more could you ask for?

