Wodonga's High Street Vaccination hub is at capacity for today. Albury Wodonga Health made the announcement in an online statement at about 8.45am. "We are unable to take any walk-ins at the Wodonga Vaccination Hub in High St today," the statement said. "If you have an appointment, please come along at your scheduled time. "If you can no longer make an appointment, we ask that you cancel it as far in advance as you can." Vaccination bookings can be made by calling 1800 675 398 or visiting portal.cvms.vic.gov.au

