It's hoped Greater Hume Council's most used swimming pool will be replaced before next summer. The revamped Holbrook and Henty swimming pools were officially opened at the end of 2017. Greater Hume Council has approved the preparation of tender documents for the replacement of the 25 metre pool in Jindera, which according to a report submitted to council has "structural failings". In the report, director of environment and planning Colin Kane said the pool had twisted and dropped on one side. "This problem has likely eventuated due to the nature of reactive clay soils and exacerbated by the type of construction of the pool which is in two equal sized lengths along a central expansion joint," he said. "Although the swimming pool is still operational the structural failings results in difficulties in returning water for filtration, loss of significant amounts of water and continual need to replace loose wall tiles. "It is foreseeable that further ground movement may result in the swimming pool becoming inoperable." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Jenny O'Neill, a Jindera resident, said the pool was about 20 years old. "So I suppose we should be grateful the soil quality hasn't caused the problem to happen earlier, but we definitely need it to be replaced," she said. "It's the most used pool in the whole shire and the other day we had the Wally Wipeout inflatable and there were 295 people there, so it's a very popular pool to be at. "We approved the calling of tenders ... so hopefully it'll all be done before next summer, that's the plan." Mr Kane said many commercial swimming pool contractors had considerable work already scheduled, so the pool might not be able to be replaced without encroaching on the swimming season. Mr Kane's report estimated the cost of the new pool would be $1,250,000 exclusive of GST. At its next meeting on February 2, council will consider if it will use funding from the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program to address the issue.

