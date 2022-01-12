news, local-news,

FEDERATION is the only council from Tooleybuc to Khancoban to not have a split gender leadership team after the completion of elections for mayors and deputy mayors this week. The former all-male Berrigan Council now has a female deputy after Carly Marriott won a 6-2 vote over Roger Reynoldson on Tuesday. Matt Hannan will continue as mayor after defeating first-time councillor Julia Cornwell McKean 6-2. Cr Marriott said she was buoyed by the support of her fellow councillors. IN OTHER NEWS: "Because we did have a good split of males and females elected I thought we should have a female mayor or deputy mayor because it is a good representation on who is on council," she said. "The last council was a bit of an anomaly, Berrigan hasn't always been an male-council but that last time a female didn't get across the line. "Growing up I remember we had Heather Wilton and Irene Tubbs as mayors." Albury, Edward River, Greater Hume, Murray, Murrumbidgee, Snowy Valleys and Wagga councils all elected dual-gender teams as mayor or deputy mayor after last month's council elections in NSW. Federation was the exception in the southern Riverina with Pat Bourke and Shaun Whitechurch re-elected after each being challenged by a female councillor. Cr Bourke defeated Gail Law 6-3, while Cr Whitechurch was a 5-4 winner over Rowena Black. Regional councils mayoral terms run to September 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/8365d725-ff46-4347-9af8-623deb71407e.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg