Albury parents met with protest as they seek vaccine for children

Border residents have lined up to have their children vaccinated at a mobile clinic in Albury, with police moving on protesters from the area. Parents attended Hovell Tree Park on Wednesday morning to get their children, aged as young as five, jabbed. Officers moved on about 20 to 25 peaceful protesters, who held up signs opposing vaccination, from the woodfired oven closer to Wodonga Place. Albury mother Emma Cochrane lined up with her children Lucy, 5, and Piper, 7, after struggling to find a spot at other clinics. "It's very hard to get a booking at the moment," she said. "There's a long wait. "I was very keen to get it done. "I've got an asthmatic child and have got a lot of family members in isolation who have COVID and are very sick. "We've been staying at home until we could get it." Ms Cochrane said the protestors didn't cause any disruptions. About 50 people were lined up when The Border Mail was at the site, with police and security guards also at the scene. Another mother, who asked not to be named, said she didn't have any hesitations about the vaccine. "I think it's a great idea, I just don't think they've got enough vaccinations," she said. The bus was launched in November last year and Covid vaccinations have only recently been available for young children. IN OTHER NEWS: The bus has two pods and can vaccinate up to 40 people each hour. The service will operate at the Everton Hotel car park from 1pm on Thursday and at The Cube in Wodonga on Friday. It will operate in Beechworth on Monday, Corryong on Tuesday and other North East sites during coming weeks. Information is available on the Albury Wodonga Health website. An Albury Wodonga Health spokeswoman said the service had 35 jabs booked at the site on Wednesday morning, but there had been a high demand for walk-in patients. The health service expected more than 120 children to have received a dose at the site by the end of the day. A police spokeswoman said the group of protesters had been asked to leave the area, but said officers did not issue a formal move-on direction. She said the group had been asked to go from the service desk to an alternate location. Border residents have recently reported receiving anti-vaccination material in their mailboxes.

