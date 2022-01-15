The colourful characters of High Street | Then and Now

community,

Vale Jim Parker, who passed away on January 8, 2022. Some memories recorded by Jim Parker. In 1920-1940, the northern end of what is now High Street, from the railway gates to the Wodonga Creek, was known as Sydney Street. In later years, this was changed, so High Street ran through from the Wodonga Creek to the Water Tower. Down the bottom end of the town, it was a common sight to see Arthur Awburn delivering groceries to his customers in his A-Model Ford car. Jack Jennings was another familiar sight, with his horse and four-wheeled lorry, collecting the mail bags from the Post Office and taking them up to the Railway Station to be put on the train to go to Melbourne. Jack would pick up the newspapers and deliver them to Mrs Phillips, who was a newsagent in High Street. Another sight was Harry Wing Lee, a Chinese market gardener who used to sell vegetables around the town to his various customers. A local carrier was Pat Maloney, a familiar figure in High Street, making deliveries to the various business houses after picking up goods at the goods sheds, which were behind the Carrier's Arms Hotel. Pat had a Maple Leaf Chevrolet Truck. Halls Bakers' Van was another familiar sight in High Street - the van was always clean and polished up. The horse was always well-groomed and the harness was always in top condition. The owner of the bakery was Midgley Hall, a real old gentleman, always well-dressed - a real salesman. His dress was a felt hat, collar and tie, with a brown dust coat always freshly ironed. Trousers always neatly pressed and the boots were polished to perfection. Halls had a bread delivery out through Leneva, also down Wodonga West down as far as Dry Creek, which is now known as Barnawartha North. In the Depression years, 1929-1933, it was a common sight to see men walking along the road looking for work. They would have all their possessions in a small hessian bag. They were tired, hungry and wore a look of despair on their faces. Some of the more affluent members of society would say these were the good old days.

