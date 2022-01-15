An interesting year on the fishing front

sport, local-sport,

G'day, fishos. The circle of life continues. You can't get past the fact that the reddies had another great breeding season on Hume this spring/summer. It's been an interesting 12 months, watching us fishos happy to be catching small reddies this time last year, happy to be catching them in good numbers for the first time in many years. Then it was also interesting, as the months rolled by, to see them all gradually getting larger to a point where many fishos weren't keeping anything under 30cm, but not having to throw back a hell of a lot of small fish either. Well, if you've been out over the last month or so, you'll know that the circle of life has continued as millions of small reddies have shown up again! Looks like the sensational reddie fishing in Hume is just about guaranteed for at least another 12 months! Dartmouth (91 per cent): has jumped a bit over the past week again and is looking sensational. We haven't had a lot of reports, but those we've had, have been ok. Not huge numbers of trout, but there's been a few picked up, mainly downrigging, lead lining or paravaning. You've just gotta get down to the fish and anywhere between 10 and 20m has been popular. Streams: have been copping a bit of pressure from fishos in between storms that make them virtually unfishable for a day or two every now and then. When they have been fishable, they've been fishing well, with everyone I've spoken to happy with their catch. Hume Dam (99 per cent): also jumped a little this week, not that it had much to go to get back to 99 per cent again. I'm sure Hume hasn't been this full for this length of time for a lot of years. It's looked pretty much the same since early September, that's five months it's been over the 90 per cent mark, and it certainly hasn't hurt the fishing! As mentioned earlier, the reddies are still firing, have had a great breeding season, and as a product of that, the small fish and the seagulls are back. This is making it much easier for fishos to spot a school of feeding fish. Trolling or sounding around has been the best method to find them over previous months, but those gulls are now a dead giveaway of the location of feeding fish, and it makes it so easy for anyone to find them. We took out two of the grandkids for an hour or two last Saturday, left the Bowna ramp and had only travelled a couple of hundred metres before we spotted gulls working and caught a few. They were mainly small, so we took off but only travelled a short distance again before more gulls were spotted. This time we found some better fish amongst the little fellas and ended up with 18 keepers to 36cm. Those gulls certainly make life much easier! The Murray below Albury: went from releases of just over 5000 megs a day to over 18,000 meg during the week, making for a very full river. Predictions for rainfall at the time of writing would indicate releases could remain high for a day or two yet, making conditions less than ideal for fishing. There had been a few good cod and yellas about up to those releases and there's no reason to think they won't start firing again once things settle down again. Talbingo: there's been some good reddies and a few trout showing up. Bait or vibes in amongst the timber for the reddies and trolling deep for the trout is the go. Blowering (96.5 per cent): Is firing on the redfin scene, with a lot of fish in the 30cm range being caught on bait and lure. The cod and yella scene isn't quite as exciting - both being hard work. Eucumbene (47.35 per cent): was very disappointing for a couple of Albury locals during the week. Mick Zanardo and Russell Taylor only managed one very small trout between them in a three-day trip, despite using lure, fly and fresh bait in areas they've caught plenty before. We've all heard the "you should have been here yesterday" story. Well, this was the "you should have been here two weeks ago" story. The boys reckon the lake looks sensational coming up on the grass. Apparently, heaps of hoppers about, although they're still small, so another couple of weeks should see a vast improvement, depending on the weather. Catch you all again next week.

