Corowa golf export Marcus Fraser made a strong start at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane on Thursday with a two-under par round. Fraser was bogey-free until his final hole of the day where he carded a six on the par five ninth. He started the round on the back nine and birdied the par three 17th before he moved to two-under with another birdie at the second. Fraser played an excellent pitch into the par five seventh and made no mistake with the putter to climb to three-under, but gave one back on nine to finish the day in a tie for 18th. Wodonga's Zach Murray had two birdies and a double bogey on his card to end the round at even par. Amateur Louis Dobbelaar is the outright leader at seven-under par, with Aaron Pike and Jediah Morgan in a tie for second at six-under. ALSO IN SPORT: The men's event is being run alongside the maiden Australian WPGA Championship, with the women playing in groups with the men and competing for an equal $180,000 first prize. The tournament's return to Royal Queensland Golf Club, after a seven-year stint at Gold Coast's Royal Pines and 11 years in Coolum before that, comes after COVID-19 shut down competitive Australian golf. The men's and women's Australian Open was cancelled for two straight years, while the 2020 PGA Championship was abandoned and this one rescheduled from late last year. The virus has continued to take a toll with two men and two women, including trump card Steph Kyriacou scratched on Wednesday after testing positive.

