THE leader of a group fighting against a Dan Murphy's bottle shop in Junction Place has been left "cranky" after it was revealed on Thursday the plan would go before Wodonga Council next month. The city announced Thursday afternoon it been notified the applicant behind the proposal wanted to proceed with its application to build the liquor barn on the corner of Elgin Boulevard and Smythe Street. "Our planning staff will progress this application following the permit application process and it is expected to be put before the councillors at the February council meeting," the city declared. "The council has received a petition and more than 100 submissions in response to this application. "These are considered as part of the planning process. "Anyone can make a submission on an application up until a decision is made." Engage Wodonga representative Bobbi McKibbin, who has driven opposition to Dan Murphy's at Junction Place and compiled the petition, was stunned by Thursday's news. "I'm a little bit numb and I'm a little bit cranky," Ms McKibbin said. "I'd say the community's devastated and outraged that our views have not been heard by the developer or Development Victoria (which oversees Junction Place). "There's absolutely no regard for the community in their decision." In December, Wodonga councillors voted 6-1 to oppose a revised master plan for Junction Place which would have more easily accommodated a bottle shop in the precinct. Former mayor John Watson was the only dissenter. Ms McKibbin said the overwhelming support of councillors should have sent a message that a Dan Murphy's was not a desired use of the former railway land. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's dollar driven and what they've forgotten is that this is our future," she said. "This isn't just here for now, this is here for people that are going to be here in 50 to 100 years but you've got people in Melbourne who are deciding what impacts us." Ms McKibbin had hoped the developer would have paused after December's decision and consider other uses for the corner and different locations for the Dan Murphy's. She said those involved in Engage Wodonga would now meet and discuss a lobbying plan in the lead-up to next month's council meeting. "We know we have community support and the community does not accept this decision and therefore we need to work how we can most effectively utilise our voices and numbers," Ms McKibbin said. Possible manoeuvres include a further petition, a rally and a social media campaign.

