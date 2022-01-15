sport, local-sport,

Mount Beauty has long prided itself on its home record. However, it hasn't been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Power this season after defeats in the past two outings. It's been a rain-interrupted start for the Power with only four of seven matches completed, but captain Daniel Saville is hopeful some continuity will get his side back on track. The Power face bottom side Kiewa at home on Saturday. ALSO IN SPORT: "We played the last game last year, so it makes it about a month off," he said. "We haven't been able to get a roll-on, but I guess everyone is in the same boat. "Kiewa is one team you've always got to respect. "They may not have the depth of recent years, but their top-end talent is really good, and on their day they can win against anyone." In the weekend's other games, Yackandandah take on Barnawartha-Chiltern, Bethanga has a clash with Eskdale, while Baranduda heads off to Dederang. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/1b987f30-adaa-4c80-aa7d-388d3097fc7c.jpg/r0_238_1581_1131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg