The woman who took CDHBU to its only Hume Netball Association premiership is back on board. Catherine Wood has returned to the Power in a playing and coaching capacity after two seasons at the helm of Lavington in the Ovens and Murray. It's a happy homecoming for the Hopefield-Buraja junior, who guided the merged outfit to A grade glory in 2016. Wood will mentor the club's under-13 netballers and has also taken on a fitness coaching role for football and netball. "Once they had heard Lavington hadn't retained me, I was contacted by (football manager) Paul Rippingale and he said 'I heard the pocket rocket is coming back to Power'," Wood said. "He was interested in having a chat and seeing if I would like to be involved in the fitness side of things for the club. "Being a personal trainer, I thought it was an interesting idea. "I had never met the new coach John Pratt but we met for the first time the other night so we could mull over some ideas and see if we could work together. "I'm not sure if the boys enjoyed their first session or not but I sure enjoyed watching them being put through their paces." ALSO IN SPORT: Wood founded the junior netball program at Hopefield-Buraja before the club went into recess at the end of 2003. She spent 10 years on the south coast before being appointed CDHBU coach in 2015. "They had never won a final before I coached there and the first year we made finals and I think we finished third and won a final, but just couldn't get over the line," Wood said. "The next year we had a bit more interest and we had an amazing A grade and B grade side. "We only dropped the one game for the season and won the premiership." Wood spent three seasons at Corowa-Rutherglen in the O and M before she took the reins at Lavington for the COVID-affected 2020 and 2021 campaigns. "I'll miss the senior coaching in some aspects, but I'm excited to see what the young girls can provide for Coreen," she added.

