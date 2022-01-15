Man found with gun parts, illegal weapons, after smashing up home

news, court-and-crime,

A man who went on a "rampage" in front of his family members will be sentenced next month. Travis Terrens was asked to move out of the Schubach Street home he shared with his sister in East Albury, as his sister's young son needed his own room. The news, delivered on January 2, angered Terrens and he left the unit. When he returned with a friend the following day, he stood nose to nose with his mum and called her a "f---ing dog" before going on what police described in Albury Local Court this week as a "rampage". He smashed items from his mum's hands as she tried to call police. The 29-year-old demanded his rent money from his sister before overturning furniture and throwing items through the house. Terrens tried to take her wallet to get cash before grabbing his sister and smashing her phone. She ran into a neighbour's yard and he followed her before kicking her car. Police arrived a short time later and found his sister shaking in the nearby yard, visibly upset. Officers found a gun silencer and magazine, and two illegal gel blasters in his room, but Terrrens had already fled. Police received information that he was hiding out at a Hume Street home in Corowa and attended on Tuesday last week. He slowly walked out the back as his friend spoke to police, but officers were behind a large fence at the rear. IN OTHER NEWS: He was told to stop and said he would sit down, before injecting himself with a syringe. He rolled as police tried to arrest him and had to be capsicum sprayed twice, and continued to resist while being put into a police van. He remained agitated at Corowa station, where he was charged with 16 offences. The 29-year-old admitted to all charges in court on Tuesday. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin accepted the pleas and ordered a report ahead of sentencing on February 22. He is also wanted in Victoria and Tasmania.

