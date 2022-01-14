coronavirus,

UPDATE Albury-Wodonga has recorded 261 new cases of COVID. Wodonga recorded 115 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours while Albury recorded 146. Indigo records 19 new cases, Wangaratta recorded 44 new cases, Alpine recorded 21 and Towong four. In NSW, 102 cases were recorded in Wagga, 68 in Murray River, 37 in Greater Hume, 27 in Federation and two in Berrigan. PREVIOUSLY More than 700 cases of COVID were detected in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. NSW Health revealed 747 cases were recorded in the district which encompasses Albury, Wagga and the wider Riverina. IN OTHER NEWS: It comes as 29 people died with COVID in NSW and 63,018 cases were confirmed. A breakdown of the cases by local government area has not yet been provided. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

