Woman was detained against her will, Albury court told

Two people accused of detaining a woman against her will over an alleged drug dispute remain on bail. Mathew James Scanlon and Christine Lillian Chaplin are accused of detaining the woman in Albury on December 19 with three others. Albury Local Court this week heard the victim had gone to Scanlon's Eastern Circuit property with another person to use ice. The court heard they left with others to get more methamphetamine, and one of the accused people allegedly tried to get drugs from the victim. She was allegedly assaulted and detained, and prevented from leaving the location. It's alleged Scanlon took her to another premises while again preventing the woman from leaving. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard Chaplin was also allegedly involved in stopping the woman from fleeing, and that Scanlon had tried to find the victim's home address before she was allowed to go. The court heard the prosecution case relies heavily on the victim, who was using drugs at the time. Police opposed Scanlon's release during a mention of his case. Concerns were raised about the potential of the 40-year-old to interfere with the victim. Prosecutor Andrew Pike said they were "very serious allegations against Mr Scanlon". "I would suggest that bail be refused," he said. But lawyer Dave Barron said the future of the matter was "up in the air". "It's not a hugely strong case," he said. Chaplin and Scanlon, who both face a charge of taking and detaining a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, were bailed by magistrate Sally McLaughlin. They will return to court on March 8.

