A Border boxer facing four sets of police charges is contesting the matters in Wodonga court. George Webb-Rose faces charges over a serious group attack, including affray by threatening unlawful violence and incitement to pursue a course of conduct to intentionally cause injury. He also faces various other charges, including driving while his licence was suspended. Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the driving allegations were the most contested matters. She said Webb-Rose instructed her that VicRoads staff told him he was licenced and her client disputes that he was suspended. "It seems it could be a matter for evidence," she said. Magistrate Peter Dunn adjourned the four cases to March 8 for further mention. The matters have already been mentioned in court multiple times.

