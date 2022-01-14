sport, local-sport,

Ex-tennis professional Brendan Moore has joined an elite group after his win at the Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships completed a triple crown of men's singles titles on Friday. The Lismore export's victory in the final at Wodonga Tennis Centre was his third in the space of two weeks after he was crowned champion at the Goulburn Valley AMT event in Shepparton and also at Albury's Margaret Court Cup. Moore is said to be the first player to achieve the feat in at least 20 years. An exhausted Moore said Friday's 6-1, 6-1 salute against Aaron Osmond didn't reflect how tough it really was to complete the hat trick. "The body is definitely in tatters," Moore laughed. "It's been a while since I've won three tournaments back-to-back. Especially on grass, anything can happen. It's quite a leveller playing on that surface. "It's a very good feeling. "Starting on it from the first tournament and staying on it for three events definitely makes it a bit easier. "Obviously we had a bit of weather at the second event in Albury and had to change surfaces, but I was able to adapt as best I could." ALSO IN SPORT: Moore paid tribute to the tournament staff and curators for presenting excellent courts. "I enjoy playing on the grass. It suits my game and I've had really good results on grass," he said. "It's been great here in Albury and Wodonga, we've been really well looked after." Moore brought a travelling group of more than 20 players from his Tweed Heads tennis academy and the results were strong across the board. He was particularly thrilled to see Moore Tennis Academy prospect Laquisa Khan take out the open women's singles just a matter of minutes after he stepped off court. Khan was a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Taya Powell. "A few of our guys won tier two singles and at Shepparton I think they won about 10 events in total," he said. "The whole crew has done really well and really enjoyed themselves." Albury's Phoebe Godward-Smith capped off a great week to claim the under-12 girls singles title against good friend Lara Meagher, 6-2, 6-1. The pair teamed up to win the doubles event against Isabel Cairns and Elona Thorne, 6-2, 7-5. Yarrawonga young gun Jack Bassett triumphed in the under-16 boys singles.

