Royce Gregory has driven plenty of winners. But the fledgling trainer is celebrating his first win as a trainer after Confuse Me saluted at the Riverina Paceway last week. Gregory also drove the gelding to make the occasion even more special. "It was a huge thrill," Gregory said. "Previously I left the training up to Pop (Ken Gregory) or my uncle Scott (Gregory). "But after Pop sadly passed away I decided to get my own trainers licence late last year. "So I got my licence and Confuse Me was my first winner. "With training, you do all the work with the horse during the week so it's rewarding when all the hard work pays dividends with a win." Gregory is the son of David Jack. Jack dominated the Riverina harness racing scene in the 1980s and early part of the 1990s with a string of talented pacers including Langus Lane, Mount Derby, Sea Bride, Unomass, Borg Warner, Man Ona Flight and Lombo Bolognese. In a nostalgic touch, Gregory trains from the same stable at the Albury Showgrounds where his father had so much success. David was formerly based at Albury and later Uranquinty but has now established himself at Euroa where he has up to 10 horses in work. Confuse Me broke through for the second win of his 13-start career after winning his maiden at Albury almost 12-months ago. The four-year-old gelding was forced to work hard after being attacked for the early lead. The early burn looked to have taken a toll when Jacks Last Hoo Raa loomed up strongly half-way down the home straight. But Confuse Me was able to kick strongly when challenged to record a narrow victory. ALSO IN SPORT Confuse Me was bred by David who is out of the dam Bedsocks who was a talented mare for Albury trainer Oscar Livermore. "It was a tough win," Gregory said. "That other horse loomed up quickly but my horse just never gives up trying." Confuse Me will race again at Temora on Saturday tonight but has drawn awkwardly in gate five.

