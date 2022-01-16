Historic sex abuse case drags on in Albury court

news, court-and-crime,

An elderly man accused of historic sexual assault offences has again had charges adjourned in court. The 88-year-old did not appear in Albury Local Court when the matters were recently listed. The Queensland man faces 12 buggery and indecent assault charges stemming from alleged abuse in Lavington, Lake Hume Village and Coonabarabran. IN OTHER NEWS: The abuse allegedly occurred in early to mid 1976 against a male. The man was arrested and charged by Albury detectives in November 2020. The case will return to court on January 25.

