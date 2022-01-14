community,

An Italian backpacker who plans to kayak the length of the Murray River has thanked the Border's "angels" for their advice and generosity on his travels. Simone Curati had been in Australia for two years when he decided to journey from Tintaldra to the mouth of the Murray in South Australia after hearing about the river's history from a Western Australian mining colleague. Mr Curati said he'd arrived in Albury earlier this week after four or five days of paddling. "It was a little bit tough on the lake, the Hume lake, but it was part of the adventure, so when you arrive at the end and you're a little bit tired, but it's nice because after you will enjoy," he said. "But I love that part here in Albury because the current is good, and so I don't have to paddle. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Curati said he was looking for an experience to speak to people and connect, after a long time with the same small group of mining colleagues in WA. "It was beautiful, I met beautiful people, people were helping me," he said. "For now, I meet angels, I meet angels. "I started with not great organisation and I met people on my way, people that helped me to improve the kayak, they gave me some gear and explained to me how what I have to do on the river and in emergencies. "So there is a lot of advice, but for sure I will use it in my journey." Though Mr Curati said he'd only kayaked once of twice before this trip, he wasn't daunted by the up to 80 day long, 2000 kilometre plus route down the river carrying at least 40 kilograms of luggage, food, and camping equipment with him. "I will take my time and just enjoy the situation and enjoy the people and try to leave with the best experience," he said. "It's a nice place, it's amazing, ... when I'm travelling here I see some natural things, I feel lucky, because in Europe we don't have similar things and here is very nice an opportunity to stay in nature in the Australian country side." Mr Curati left from Albury on Friday afternoon with his next stop and stock up planned for in Corowa. Murray River Canoe Hire's David Breedon had been hosting Mr Curati for a few nights while he was in Albury. "A lot of people have helped me on my travels and I always like to help someone else when they need a little advice," he said. "Just some tips on packing, loading, some waterproof clothing, suitable for the Australian sun." Mr Breedon said he'd been able to introduce Mr Curati to Albury residents who'd never met an Italian before. "For them, that's interesting," he said. "I love seeing young travelers that are having a go, getting out there amongst it, not just going to the city and hanging out in the backpacker hostel and going to Bondi Beach and then moving onto Byron Bay and then moving onto Cairns. "He's going to meet some real Australian people and the friendliness of the Murray is remarkable, it's legendary. "I wish him well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/2b63aa4d-3381-4a80-b2a8-2c0c57d7ca3c.jpg/r4_159_5498_3263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg