Offers a big relief for Vic graduates and HSC results coming early

Two years of stop-start schooling was the best preparation for university life Wodonga teen Gemma McCarty could have asked for. The Catholic College Wodonga graduate - one of more than 40,000 Victorian school-leavers who received offers to study today - took an optimistic approach to her pandemic-plagued senior school years. "We've learnt how to adapt and be flexible with our learning," Ms McCarty said. "Going in and out of online learning was hectic, but we got through it. "When you're in a classroom and the teacher's there, you can ask face-to-face questions, but through a computer screen, you don't get that connection. "We didn't get to do a few of our practical (assessments)." After everything, Ms McCarty was excited to learn through the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre she would be accepted into a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne. "It's a new chapter," she said. "Working in the medical field is my aim, although, I have been looking at research science. "Science will open all those pathways for me, so once I have a better understanding, I can make a decision from there." The 2021 Year 12 Community Leader, who helped created videos during lockdowns to keep her peers engaged, was a recipient of the Melbourne Principals' Scholarship which will support her costs while living on campus. Catholic College Wodonga career development leader Sandie McKoy said the college was proud of each of their students. "Despite the barriers of the COVID-19 restrictions during Year 12, our students demonstrated resilience and determination in achieving their goals," she said. Further offers will be made in rounds in February. La Trobe University made more than 100 offers to school leavers for study at its Albury-Wodonga campus, with more to be issued soon when NSW and ACT receive their Year 12 results. A highlight for the campus was the high number of offers made this year for the Bachelor of Paramedic Practice with Honours - more than double the number of offers made in any previous January round since the course started in Albury-Wodonga in 2017. There was also positive news for NSW graduates; HSC results will now be released at the same time as ATARs. IN OTHER NEWS: Results will be delivered by SMS and email from 6am on Thursday, January 20. NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the results release was brought forward from January 24, after the NSW Education Standards Authority completed marking ahead of schedule.

