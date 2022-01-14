Suspicious Porepunkah fire being examined by detectives

news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious fire at a Porepunkah home early Friday morning. Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Seamer Street property. The incident caused moderate damage to the side of the home. IN OTHER NEWS: The incident did not cause any injuries. Wangaratta investigators attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the blaze. Anyone with information can call Constable Aiden Hogan (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.

