Zach Murray stayed out of trouble in his second round to make the cut at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Brisbane Golf Club on Friday. The Wodonga export fired a one-under par 70 to move to one-under for the event. Murray made par on the first six holes before he birdied the seventh to move into red figures. He handed the shot straight back with a bogey at eight and followed it with another six pars. A second birdie for the round came at hole 15 and Murray made three straight pars to finish to sit inside the top 30 ahead of the weekend. ALSO IN SPORT: Corowa's Marcus Fraser is level with Murray at one-under after he shot a one-over par 72. Four bogeys between holes eight and 14 left Fraser at risk of sliding below the cut line, but he steadied with four straight pars to close out his round. Queensland's Jediah Morgan is six shots clear of the field after an eight-under 63 to move to 14-under.

