Trainer Gordon Yorke is weighing-up whether to reapply for his trainers licence. The group one winning training is due to complete a four and a half-month disqualification for a misconduct charge on Monday. He was issued the ban after a trackwork incident involving trainer Norm Loy at Albury racecourse in July. Stewards deemed Yorke had aggressively confronted Loy after the pair became involved in a verbal stoush. Yorke pleaded guilty to the charge but remains keen to reignite his training career. "My return as a trainer hinges on whether I can get my own jockey," Yorke said. "I'm in negotiations with a hoop from Mauritius at the moment. "He is the key to my comeback because in my opinion you need your own stable jockey to be successful. "A jockey that can ride your horses in trackwork and knows your gallopers inside out. "Racing is a professional business and you have to be professional if you want success. "I've been offered a stack of horses to train if I opt to go down that path. "Jumping the border and training from stables at Wodonga is also a realistic option." ALSO IN SPORT Yorke first started training on the Border in 2020. He performed the role of caretaker trainer for Laura McCullum at Cloverlea Hill while she served a four-month disqualification. Yorke enhanced his reputation as a talented horseman with seven winners, 12 placings and more than $110,000 in prizemoney during his brief stint in charge of the McCullum stable.

