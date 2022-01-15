Police investigating after person dies in Benalla house fire

news, local-news,

Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Benalla early Saturday morning. Emergency services were called after a passer-by noticed smoke coming from a home on Smythe Street around 4.30am on Saturday. Firefighters located a body within the extensively damaged home. At this stage, it is not believed anyone else was inside at the time of the fire. IN OTHER NEWS: A crime scene has been established and will remain in place. Arson and Explosives Squad detectives along with specialist fire investigators will examine the scene in the morning to determine the exact cause of the fire. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

