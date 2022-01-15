Man in his 20s, with serious health conditions, dies with COVID in Albury

coronavirus,

A man in his 20s has died in Albury Base Hospital with COVID-19. The man had serious underlying health conditions and was fully vaccinated. NSW Health revealed the death on Saturday morning, as the state recorded 48,768 cases and 20 deaths. IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 2576 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 193 people in intensive care, 58 of whom require ventilation. In the Murrumbidgee Local Health District 839 new cases of COVID were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday. In Victoria, Wodonga recorded 70 new cases of COVID, Indigo 22, Wangaratta 38, Alpine seven and Towong seven.

