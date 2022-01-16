news, local-news,

Houses in a new Thurgoona estate were inundated with water on Friday night, with one resident's home becoming almost a river as water gushed through the front door and out the back. Nick Tipping, only moved into his brand new home on Sittella Way, Thurgoona, less than five months ago. Now he's grappling with the reality it will probably have to be entirely gutted. Mr Tipping said it appeared someone had put PVC pipes in storm-water drains near his house which meant water couldn't flow down and instead travelled along roads and into houses. He hopes an investigation will happen into how the pipes came to be in the drains. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm angry more than anything," he said. "Something has gone very wrong for this to happen in estate that's not even six months old. "I think someone need to be held accountable for the distress and damage caused. "My partner is terrified it's going to happen again anytime it drizzles." Mr Tipping estimates up to 300 litres of water went through his front room at one point and two inches of mud remain throughout most of the house. "We've got dirt nearly half a metre up our back fence because our backyard was that under water," he said. Mr Tipping his his carpets have been ruined, his floors ruined, his cupboards ruined and his garage ruined. The flooding also occurred in his neighbour's homes. Mr Tipping thanked emergency services and his neighbours who all rallied quickly to help each other through the situation. Other parts of Thurgoona and Albury were also hit hard by flash flooding, as was parts of the Riverina Highway. The State Emergency Service were filling up sandbags on Saturday and assisting with the damage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

