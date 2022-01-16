Driver, 20, has vehicle impounded as police target hoons

news, court-and-crime,

A driver has had his vehicle impounded and will face court following a police operation targeting hoon drivers. Officers ran a New Year's Eve safety blitz amid concerns over dangerous behaviour on the road. Five vehicles were detected by the police members in Barnawartha North, near the Logic Centre, engaging in burnouts and other concerning offences. Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said a 20-year-old Wodonga man was identified. Police took the man's car. "He has been interviewed in relation to multiple traffic offences associated with hoon driving," he said. "The vehicle was eventually impounded for 30 days with $1115 in associated costs. "He's also been summonsed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date. "Investigations are still continuing in relation to the other drivers of the vehicles in that area." Police will continue to run similar operations. Senior Sergeant Martin said police were concerned by the behaviour. "What we're noticing at these gatherings is that it puts spectators at risk," he said. "It damages roads and there's associated costs to fix the roads and costs for business owners. "In summer there's the potential for grass fires to start. IN OTHER NEWS: "But the main thing is it puts lives at risk." Senior Sergeant Martin said it was a "costly exercise" for the 20-year-old driver. "If anyone has got information about hoon activity in that area, please let us know," he said. "It's a known location for hoon driving. "If anyone has dashcam footage we'd be keen to speak to them." The operation involved general duties police and members of the highway patrol. Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

