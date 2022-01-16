Albury woman killed in Dederang head-on, four hospitalised

news, court-and-crime,

An Albury woman has been killed and two people, including a two-year-old boy, have been airlifted to hospital following a horror car crash. Emergency services were called to the head-on collision at Dederang about 11.30am on Sunday. A dark grey Ford Ranger and a silver Ford Ranger collided on the Kiewa Valley Highway. A 70-year-old Albury woman, who was a passenger in the darker car, died at the scene. A 72-year-old Albury man who was driving the darker car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and a woman believed to be aged in her 50s who was also in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital. A two-year-old boy in the silver Ford was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver of the lighter vehicle, a 35-year-old Dederang man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit were heading to the scene on Sunday. It's unclear which vehicle was at fault in the collision, which occurred near the intersection with the Dederang Yackandandah Road. Officers are working to determine the cause. Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said police were keen to speak to people with information. "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is urged to call Crime Stoppers," he said. A large number of emergency service workers attended the scene, including paramedics and firefighters. There have been 14 deaths on Victorian roads this year compared with four deaths to the same date last year. Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

