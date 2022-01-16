news, local-news,

Wangaratta CFA is among the first 20 brigades across Victoria that are receiving new heavy tankers. The new dual-cab tanker, as part of a fleet replacement, will be at Wangaratta by the middle of this year. The full roll-out of 48 heavy tankers, to replace single-cab vehicles, and two light tankers will be completed in 2023. Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes announced the first 20 CFA brigades at the weekend. "With its dual cab features and life-saving crew protection systems, these new CFA tankers will ensure our volunteer firefighters have the latest equipment, and best protection to do their vital work," she said. "Victoria is one of the most fire prone areas in the world and these new tankers will help support communities and firefighters stay safe across the state for many years to come. "We're delivering record funding for our fire services to keep communities safe, while supporting local manufacturing and local jobs." CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said tankers were a vital part of CFA's fleet, with more than 1800 across the state. "These new tankers are state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles," he said. "The heavy tankers feature a 15-tonne crew-cab chassis with a 4000-litre water tank, while their four-by-four capability and automatic transmission will help crews access fires in difficult terrain. "They also include features such as electronic monitors and electric rewind hose reels, as well as using a higher percentage of recyclable build materials." Other features of the new tankers, being manufactured in Melbourne, include an Anti-lock Braking System and higher levels of emissions controls. With a multilayered crew protection system, the tankers will be able to withstand fire temperatures of more than 600 degrees during burn overs. Construction on the two light tankers will commence at a later date. Wangaratta is the only North East CFA brigade in the initial roll-out; the final delivery schedule is yet to be released. In the 2020-2021 financial year, 75 new vehicles were delivered across the CFA. IN OTHER NEWS: "The Tanker Replacement Program will replace 50 single cab tankers with crew cab tankers to improve firefighter safety and address the issue of an ageing CFA fleet," CFA's annual report stated. The CFA Capability Funding package announced in June 2020 is separate to the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, a regular grants program through which many brigades secure funding contributing towards the purchasing of equipment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/273a5688-c20e-4be6-a91e-f93ff7d93b8f.jpg/r0_126_2048_1283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg