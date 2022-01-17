community, AgShows NSW, Henty, Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition

Two Henty wheat farmers placed second in the regional championship of an annual NSW competition announced in Dubbo on Friday night. Stephen Zweck and John Ellis finished just behind Wallendbeen's Garry and Daniel Mickan in the southern region of the Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition run by AgShows NSW. The southern region covers centres including Albury, Culcairn, Henty, Holbrook, Howlong, The Rock and Walbundrie. Corowa, Deniliquin, Finley, Lockhart, Rand, Tocumwal and Urana are part of the western region, won by Hillston's Sheldon and Rebecca Dalton. AgShows NSW president Tim Capp said the central and southern regions "were hard to beat in 2021, thanks to favourable seasonal conditions, and the skill of those producers to make the most of their conditions". IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/afb62deb-3acc-428f-943d-716eaaf9cd70.jpg/r63_256_1567_1106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg