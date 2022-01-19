news, local-news,

Rosie Arnel is passionate about people having the chance to chase their dreams. But when your dream is to row a boat more than 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, she can understand it's not for everyone. The Wodonga woman was set for the Atlantic Challenge in 2020 with her husband, Craig, under the team name But A Dream, until COVID got in the way. But she remained determined to get to the start line. Craig was unable to commit to this year's event due to health issues, but Mrs Arnel was able to convince work colleague Angela Lawrence to take the plunge. "I thought about calling it quits or changing it to a later date, but it wasn't something I could move on from so I needed to do it," Mrs Arnel said. "I didn't think I would be able to find anyone in regional Victoria to do such an event on the ocean, so I was very lucky with Angela. "The conversations we had, we kind of shared the same ideas and values. "She used to do swimming lessons in the ocean, so she's not afraid of it. Normally when I tell someone what I'm doing they straight away say they couldn't do that, but Angela was keen." IN OTHER NEWS: The pair will spend an estimated 50 to 60 days at sea when they depart from the Canary Islands in Spain in December where they we will undertake a routine of two hours rowing, two hours rest, unsupported for 24 hours per day to Antigua and Barbuda. In order to simulate the conditions on the boat, Mrs Arnel and Ms Lawrence have organised a 24-hour rowing machine challenge on the platform next to Bean Station in Wodonga on February 25 and 26. "Before I knew about her big adventure I was saying we should do something like a bike ride or running event and low and behold she was sitting on this golden egg," Ms Lawrence said. "It is daunting, but there's so many little things we need to do leading up to it. It will be a sigh of relief when we actually get there." The duo have also organised a bowls night at Wodonga Bowling Club on February 5 to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation. Mrs Arnel and Ms Lawrence will be the first Australian women's pair to contest the event. For more information about the challenge, visit butadream.net. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/d803faf3-e810-4d14-95cb-80d4f7bf8904.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg