Albury Council will investigate the performance of storm water drainage systems in light of devastating flooding in Thurgoona which left some homes uninhabitable. Albury chief executive Frank Zaknich said council would assess the situation. "As part of every major storm event, council investigates the performance of the drainage system," he said. "However, it's important to note that all storm water systems can be overwhelmed in torrential downpours." Sittella Way residents Nick O'Brien, Nick Tipping and Shane Borella all watched as their homes were inundated with water during Friday's late storm. Photos of the street show pipes known as socks slotted into storm water drains along the development. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Tipping said although their homes may still have been affected by Friday's storms, he believes the blocking of the storm water drains 'significantly increased' the amount of water flowing into homes. Mr Borella agrees. "It's pretty ordinary from whoever is responsible for that at the time not checking these things, I understand we had a lot of rain but [clear drains] could have made a bit of a difference," he said. The developer responsible for Sittella Way did not respond to a request for comment. Council does require erosion and sediment control during construction and that can involve filters being placed in storm water paths to collect soil, but said the builder and/or developer was responsible for ensuring the storm water system continues to function. Mr O'Brien said every room of his six-month-old house was flooded during Friday's storm, leaving it uninhabitable. He said he removed a drain cover during the storm but it still could not handle the amount of water. "There was storm water coming out of the drain up into our backyard, obviously it can't support that amount of volume," he said. "My fiance and I are petrified it is going to happen again, to the extent it's not even going to rain much this week and we're thinking of sandbagging. "The biggest thing for me is I have requested council have a full investigation as to why this happened. I want answers as to what they're going to do [to prevent it happening again]." Mr Zaknich said the event was still to be assessed and major clean-up efforts were under way. He said any action taken would be guided by the investigation. The area is not on a floodplain.

