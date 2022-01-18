sport, local-sport,

The new Border Club Challenge completed its first round of competition at the weekend as reigning Albury and District pennant champions Henty picked up where they left off. After rain forced round one to be postponed, the Swampies stormed to a big victory against Culcairn in the combined first and second division. North Albury 1 downed Commercial 1 two rinks to one, North Albury 2 fell to Howlong, Lavington 2 upstaged Lavington 1, while Holbrook had the bye. ALSO IN SPORT: In division three, North Albury won all rinks against Culcairn, Walla defeated Commercial away from home, while Oaklands' forfeited to Henty. Henty scored a big win against Rand in division four, North Albury Green toppled Howlong, North Albury Gold downed Lavington and Commercial edged out Holbrook. Division five matches saw Lavington and North Albury defeat Howlong and Urana, respectively. Meanwhile, Henty's Peter Forck, Gary Kern, Bruce Whitlock and John Opdam captured the inaugural Border Club Challenge open fours at Henty on Sunday. The Swampie quartet prevailed against a Lavington side skipped by Graeme White, 24-11. Howlong's Ray Johnson, Rob McConnell, John Boyd and Phil Slater were 20-16 victors against Fred Markham's Lavington combination in the senior fours. Oaklands Ron Bonat, Bryan Gee, John Danaher and Ken Mollison claimed the president's reserve fours crown with an impressive 30-11 result against Noel Stein's side from Henty.

