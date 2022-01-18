news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has raised concerns the sheer number of mosquitoes across the region will lead to the return of Ross River fever. MLHD senior environmental health officer Tony Burns said this year's mosquito outbreak was the largest he has seen in the region in more than 30 years. A plague of "bird-sized mosquitoes" has tormented residents in recent days as the wet weather provides the ideal breeding ground for a bumper population this summer. Ongoing drought and bushfires over the last decade has limited mosquito numbers, but Mr Burns said with La Nina's wet weather, the population has exploded. The current crop of mosquitoes appears to be bigger and more aggressive than other species, leaving larger and more uncomfortable bites. "We have been getting complaints about the time of day that people are being bitten," Mr Burns said. "People are saying that they are being bitten during the day. There are a lot more mosquitos around this year." There have been no reports of Ross River fever in MLHD this year, but Mr Burns said with above average mosquito numbers comes the potential for the disease. IN OTHER NEWS: Border Pest Control owner Michael Comfort said the best ways to prevent mosquito bites were to avoid the dusk time, cover up and use repellent spray. He said a reduction in still water around the house was also a key factor. "Pet bowls should be tipped out and wiped clean regularly, think about if you need bowls under your pot plants at the moment, consider cleaning your gutters as that can be an area they can breed and avoid green, vegetated areas at dusk," Mr Comfort said. Chemical treatments can be used to reduce mosquito numbers around homes, but Mr Comfort said humid weather breaks down products more quickly and mosquitoes would return in a matter of weeks. "You can put a light mist of the chemical into the vegetation around the house and it's not something you really want to do unless you have to because it will kill everything in your garden," he said. "Nothing is really long-term against them simply because they will fly from next door to your place." A Ross River fever alert was issued for Moira Shire by Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton last month after the virus was detected in mosquitoes in the area.

