Man charged over fatal head-on collision in Dederang

news, court-and-crime,

Victoria Police have charged a 35-year-old Dederang man over a fatal head-on crash. On Sunday police were called after a head-on collision on the Kiewa Valley Highway just after 11.30am. Sadly, the collision claimed the life of a 70-year-old Albury woman, with the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger, a 72-year-old Albury man, since released from hospital after sustaining minor injuries. Another passenger in that vehicle, a 68-year-old from Springdale Heights in New South Wales, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old Dederang man, and his two-year old male passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released from hospital. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives interviewed the Dederang man yesterday and charged him with one count of dangerous driving causing death. He has been bailed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates' Court on 20 January. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/fbdae9d8-04db-4376-9564-d544d06ff9d2.jpg/r2_0_858_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg