Victorian health authorities declare a Code Brown at Albury hospital

Victorian health authorities have declared a Code Brown for metropolitan hospitals and six regional hospitals including Albury-Wodonga in an attempt to ease pressure on services. It means hospitals can defer non-urgent services, re-deploy staff and talk to staff about cancelling planned leave. IN OTHER NEWS: The Code Brown is expected to last for four to six weeks. Acting Health Minister James Merlino and deputy state commander Adam Horsburgh are addressing the media. Mr Merlino said for some times the hospital system has been under 'extreme pressure'. He said health services were juggling severe workforce shortages and a vast number of COVID patients needing hospitalisations. Mr Merlino said hospitalisation numbers had been steadily climbing and the worst was yet to come. The Code Brown comes into effect from midday tomorrow.

