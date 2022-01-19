Two motorbikes, pergola and windows damaged in suspicious house fire at Porepunkah
Police are continuing to investigate a house fire in Porepunkah that occurred last Friday.
The blaze on Seamer Street led to the damage of two motorbikes, a pergola and windows.
Country Fire Authority ruled the fire to be suspicious.
"Two young teenagers worked extremely hard to pay for these two motorbikes that have been destroyed," a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should contact Bright police station on (03) 5755 1600.
