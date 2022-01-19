news, court-and-crime,

Goulburn Murray Water's increased focus on water theft lead to 25 prosecutions in 2020/21 financial year. GMW's Water Use Compliance and Enforcement coordinator Chris Dalton said the number of customers who took water without authorisation - and the amount of water taken from 2019/20 to 2020/21 - was halved. "We have also been educating customers on managing their entitlements and proactively monitoring customer account balances," Mr Dalton said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The detection of even small volumes of water theft has led to a swift compliance and enforcement response. "We have increased inspections to detect water theft, including checking customers whose usage exceeded their entitlement in the previous irrigation season." Mr Dalton said this focus would increase in 2022 as Goulburn Murray Water introduced on-the-spot fines for water theft. GMW can now issue Penalty Infringement Notes without having to go to court.

