Lakeside clinic to be a drive-through for picking up RATs - no PCRs

The multi-lane drive through testing clinic on the Lincoln Causeway will no longer provide PCR tests after two months in operation. The facility, established by Albury Wodonga Health and the state government to double the city's capacity, will instead offer free rapid antigen tests. Any resident who is a household contact or a close contact can attend the lakeside clinic to request a RAT. They will drive into the facility, register with the government's testing platform, be provided with the RATs and be directed to undertake the tests at home. There will be a limit of two per person, however AWH acting chief executive Lucie Shanahan said families would be able to get as many as they need for their household if they provide a Medicare card that indicates the number of people in the household. "For people who are close contacts or household close contacts, who are symptomatic ... are able to present to our Lakeside testing site and they will be issued with two RATs," she said. "If they test positive they should enter a seven day isolation period, and then with the second test, the person can undertake day six testing requirement. "Pending that that result is negative, they're able to learn in isolation." "We're also, through the support that we provide to the five LGAs across the region ... ensuring that a supply of rapid antigen test kits are being made available across the region." Ms Shanahan said it was appropriate that the health service's PCR testing move to the Smythe Street clinic, despite the greater ability of people to socially distance in a drive-through setting. "The vast majority of people that are coming through accessing a PCR test now would actually be eligible for a rapid antigen test if they were widely available," she said. "We know that most people are doing the right thing and coming forward for a PCR test in the absence of being able to access a rapid antigen test. "The large volume of people that are eligible for the rapid antigen test kits, we think are best serviced through the Lakeside drive through clinic. "There is an expectation that we'll see a reduction in the number of people requiring a PCR test." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Shanahan urged people to check eligibility on their Facebook page ahead of presenting for a RAT on Wednesday. "We are expecting that to be pretty strong demand tomorrow, which is why I really do urge people to review the eligibility criteria," she said.

