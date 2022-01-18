news, local-news,

Albury Council has announced it is seeking disaster declaration support from the NSW Government to fund repairs to community and public assets, after extreme storms last week. Friday night's ferocious storm blew air conditioners clean off roofs, turned swimming pools black and felled trees across Albury-Wodonga. Chief executive Frank Zaknich said more than half a million dollars worth of damage had been caused to community assets, not including damage to residents' private property. "We're still assessing the damage to public assets in particular, so that application will then assist us to determine the cost of repair and recovery of those assets and assist council when it does undertake those works to receive some compensation from the state government to replace those assets," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It will also send a signal to the insurance industry to say this was a really severe event, please take that into account regarding any insurance claims that come in, either to council or property owners." Mr Zaknich said everything from roads to infrastructure, culverts, the land adjoining roads and footpaths had been affected in the storms and would be noted in the natural disaster declaration application. "We get access to that funding after we've done the work, so it's about getting pre-approval for works to be undertaken and then asking for that to be reimbursed once it's completed," he said. "It's usually a quick turn a round, so it will take us a bit of time to finalise the assessment of what's important, but noting that its a work in progress, there may well be additional rain and storm events coming. "Ordinarily any repair work is met by council through the ratepayers, but certainly we're hopeful and quietly confident the funding we're after will be met, certainly the storm event a few nights ago meets the criteria ... so we're hopeful of a positive outcome." Mr Zaknich said the community would be informed as soon as the outcome of the application was known and he encouraged anyone who hadn't yet reported damage to do so. "We received concerns about over 100 requests for assistance and information around damage or source of storm water inflow or sewer inflow from those events, so not just around Thurgoona, across the city and that will be the basis of the application," he said. Mr Zaknich said council was investigating storm drain capability in Thurgoona. "I'm pleased to see that Nordcon, the developer in that particular case, is also joining us in that particular investigation," he said. "Design and construction of course has met the requirements, it's about what's happened in terms of the intensity of the event - most storm water drains in residential areas aren't designed to take to a one in a 100 year event, which is what occurred a few nights ago. "We'll be working through that, as to the apportionment of blame, let's do the investigation first and then work that out."

