Man shot in East Albury, police establish three crime scenes

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Eastern Circuit in Albury overnight. Heavily armed officers were called to the house about 10pm on Tuesday after being alerted to the shooting. The 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the nearby hospital. A police spokesman said the matter was being investigated. IN OTHER NEWS: "Three separate crime scenes have been established in East Albury and are being examined by specialist forensic officers," the spokesman said. "The injured man has since undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition." Inquiries are continuing. It followed the shooting death of a man in Wodonga on Sunday morning, but it's unclear if there are any links to the Albury matter. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/70ab9fb0-98de-4e3e-afc0-c9e8dec6652a.JPG/r0_95_4896_2861_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg