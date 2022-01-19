sport, local-sport,

A host of Yarrawonga and Wangaratta juniors, many of which were new to tennis, won finals at the Yarrawonga All Stars tournament on Wednesday. Hometown pairing Xavier Chessells and Lachlan Wren secured the under-12 boys doubles title with a 7-5, 7-6 win against fellow hometown hopeful Harry Wren and Torquay's Rex Kadera. Wangaratta's Sam Allen claimed the open men's singles band two with a 7-6, 6-3 victory against Yarrawonga's Jack Bassett. Allen also progressed to the final of the open men's doubles band two with Daniel Smith, but they went down 6-3, 6-3 to top seeds Daniel Grubb and Tyler Armitt. Bassett bounced back from his singles loss to Allen to storm to victory in the under-16 boys doubles with Liam Williams. The top-ranked combination didn't drop a match. Yarrawonga's Tess Bassett teamed up with Hazel Kadera and they won all four of their matches to take out the under-12 girls doubles round-robin crown. The pair also met in the deciding match of the under-12 girls singles, with Kadera an impressive 6-4, 6-2 winner. Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club junior coordinator Jason Bassett was delighted to see so many strong performances across the week. "A few of the locals have done really well and the standard has been really high. We're very happy," Bassett said. "The weather has been super kind to us as well. ALSO IN SPORT: "The highlight of my week would have been handing out the trophies to the under-12s boys winners who are just starting out in the sport. The grins on their faces were priceless. "I told (brothers) Lachlan and Harry their old man would have never won a trophy in tennis so they could tell dad they've beaten him at something (laughs). "Sam (Allen) is a great young bloke as well. He was a very deserving winner in the singles." Former professional Louise Field was declared the champion in the open women's singles in unique circumstances. The number two seed, who reached a career-high world ranking of 96 and made the third round of Wimbledon in 1989, clinched the title due to the withdrawal of her opponent Isabella Crossman, after she received a wildcard entry in the junior girls Australian Open. Crossman was the top seed for the three-day event. "She's an Echuca girl and it's a pretty significant achievement," Bassett said. "Louise Field has played multiple times at Wimbledon and she always says Yarrawonga's courts are the best around. "She's in her 50s now but she is still an elite player and we love having her here." Forster's Liam O'Neil was a 6-3, 6-2, victor against Melbourne's Yuri Mijic in the open men's singles final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/c0a41ed6-59bd-4f29-aeba-f5a86a09de41_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1321_3024_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg