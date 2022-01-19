news, local-news,

A Xavier High School student has topped the state in science. Albury's Ian Burton was presented with a HSC merit award in Sydney on Wednesday after he produced the highest score in science extension across all of NSW. He also made the all-rounders list which recognises students who have achieved results in the highest band possible for at least 10 units of HSC courses. Mr Burton studied chemistry, modern history, advanced English, advanced maths, extension maths and science extension in 2021. IN OTHER NEWS: "Of my subjects, it wouldn't have been the one I would put towards the top in terms of achievement," Mr Burton said. "Science has always been my favourite area of study, so I was happy I did well in it." All students will receive their final results on Thursday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

