Cases soar across Riverina

The Riverina's COVID-19 case count continues to reach new heights with more than 800 fresh positives announced on Wednesday. A staggering 584 cases were picked up by PCR testing and another 250 people returned positive rapid antigen tests across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The total of 834 new COVID detections is just shy of the record set last week. More than 10,000 cases have been detected in the health district in the last four weeks.