Triubtes have flowed for Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Michael Kalimnios after his death on Tuesday. Federal, state and local politicians on both sides of the Border have remembered Mr Kalimnios, 57, for his outstanding leadership through a tumultuous time impacted by COVID-19 and the Black Summer bushfires. Indi MP Helen Haines said Mr Kalimnios will be deeply missed. "It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the death of Albury Wodonga Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Kalimnios," she said. "Michael was a highly skilled and ethical health services leader with more than three decades' experience in public health administration across Australia. "His calm and considered leadership throughout these difficult COVID times, and prior to that during the shocking bushfires of 2019-2020 have been truly appreciated by our border community. "I have greatly valued my regular meetings with Michael and his wise advice over the past three years. I offer my sincere condolences to Michael's family and to all the staff and board at Albury Wodonga Health." Member for Albury Justin Clancy said it was "deeply saddening" to learn of Mr Kalimnios' death. "He's certainly a very respected leader of Albury Wodonga Health and my thoughts are very much with all at Albury Wodonga Health because this would be a tragic time for the team," Mr Clancy said. "It's a demanding position, particularly through the COVD time, so on a personal level I'm going to feel the loss as he's been a good person to work alongside." IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton expressed his condolences to Mr Kalimnios' family, friends and Albury Wodonga Health staff. "Michael steered our community through one of the most challenging periods in our lifetime in the COVID-19 pandemic, not only as head of our health service but as head of a cross-border health service," Cr Poulton said. "He has left a tremendous legacy in his short time with the health service. "We are extremely saddened by his passing and on behalf of my fellow councillors and council staff, I want to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael's family, his friends and all the staff across Albury Wodonga Health." Mr Kalimnios's death was also felt by staff and residents at East Albury's Murray Gardens Retirement Village. "We cannot fathom the leadership challenges that Michael faced arriving into our bushfire-impacted community in late 2019 and then moving straight into the extraordinary challenges and stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic," village manager Robyn Anderson said. "From the bottom of our hearts we thank Michael, his leadership team and the health team who have supported our whole community to get vaccinated. "We thank Michael and the staff and volunteers of Albury Wodonga Health for the care and kindness that they have shown the Murray Gardens community every single day under the most difficult of circumstances. "May you rest in peace."

