The Australian Cross Border Dragon Boat Championships, due to begin at Gateway Lakes on Friday, have been postponed due to COVID-19. The three day event was due to begin on Friday and run through to Sunday but organisers cancelled the event due to rising COVID cases in NSW and Victoria, and instances of COVID cases within competing teams. "[Dragon Boat Victoria] has now begun collaborating with various stakeholders to move the event to a future date," organisers said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The latest medical advice from the Australian Government Chief Medical Officer suggests that the Omicron virus will peak late in January/early February across Victoria, the ACT and NSW before reducing in a short period of time. "As clubs have expressed using this event as a lead up to the AusChamps in April we will look first at a March date (to be confirmed)." Organisers said the postponement would help ensure the safety of attendees and maintain the event's quality.

