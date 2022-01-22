recommended,

The 31st annual Stock & Land Beef Week 2022 promises to be the best ever with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd improving genetics. Over 7000 bulls from 140 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display over the eight day event which runs from January 27 to February 3 2022 in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia. To read all the about the Border Mail Beef Week 2022, click on the link to the e-mag here. These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following Beef Week according to Beef Week event director Geoff Phillips. Many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs will be open during Beef Week and will have their sale catalogues available and have sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers. Nutrien stud stock agent Peter Godbolt said potential buyers could use Beef Week to assess sale bulls at many studs at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online. "The Nutrien team see Beef Week as an opportunity to assess bulls from numerous studs and advise clients where they can find bulls to suit their operations. "Whether you are a vendor or a buyer, our agents can assist with all transactions and offer valuable advice," Peter said. From 2022 Nutrien will partner with Beef Week as a sponsor and can facilitate transactions and provide advice on the best moves a buyer can make to ensure they obtain the best possible outcome for their management systems and target markets. All the Border Mail Beef Week 2022 information is online here https://specialpubs.austcommunitymedia.com.au/e-oo/2022/BMMPS/0122_01/.

Beef boom means a big Beef Week 2022 coming up

