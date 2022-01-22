Wettest January in Albury since 1925 | Weather Watch

comment, opinion,

Isolated heavy rainfalls, with thunderstorms, occurred on Friday, January 14, in North East Victoria. The highest rainfalls were 69.2mm at Albury and 85mm at Lake Dartmouth. Albury has now received 213mm this month - the wettest for January since the 217mm in 1925 and the second highest since 1860. Lake Dartmouth has now received 207.4mm, almost equal to the wettest ever January of 1995 in 103 years of records. Across the border into the Riverina, Narrandera, with 151mm to date, is having its wettest January since 1974, whilst Griffith, with 140mm, is having its wettest January since 1984. Heat records for January were established on Thursday, January 13, in the Pilbara region of northern WA. Onslow recorded 50.7 degrees, Mardie hit 50.5 degrees and Roebourne recorded 50.5 degrees. Onslow's 50.7 is now the highest temperature ever recorded in WA, just beating Mardie's February 1998 record of 50.6. There was actually a higher reading of 50.8 recorded at Eucla, which is located close to the SA border, back in 1906 on January 6, which did lead to the highest ever temperature of 50.7 recorded in Victoria on January 6, 1906, at Mildura. That year eventually saw excessive rainfall from early March onward, with floods in Gippsland around Orbost. Previous very high temperatures in the Pilbara during late December to mid-January occurred in 2008, 2010 and 2011( in late December), and the Albury-Wodonga region was fortunate that its summers then were actually wetter than average. Early this week, heavy rain and thunderstorms occurred at Ayres Rock, with the heaviest daily fall of 45mm for January since 1974. Nearby Ernabella recorded 77mm in two days - the heaviest in January since 1981. Perth is now heading towards its hottest January since 2012 and before that in 2010. The Albury-Wodonga region had buckets of rain after these two cases.

